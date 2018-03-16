Villanova vs. Alabama odds: NCAA Tournament 2018 picks from model that nailed Wildcats' first-round cover
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama vs. Villanova game 10,000 times
Top-seeded Villanova takes on 9-seed Alabama in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The game helps get the Round of 32 started and tips at 12:10 p.m. ET on Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Wildcats (31-4) opened as 11-point favorites over the Crimson Tide (20-15). The over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 148.
But before you back a side of the spread, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the NCAA Tournament on a blistering 11-1 run on its top-rated college basketball picks and had a successful opening day of the tournament, including nailing Villanova (-22.5) covering in its win over Radford.
Now, it has pinpointed key matchups in Saturday's Villanova-Alabama matchup and generated a spread pick that hits in over 70 percent of simulations, making it top-rated by the computer. You need to see this coveted pick before you lock in yours.
The model has taken into account Villanova's strong recent performances. The Wildcats have won eight of their last nine games, including five consecutive victories by double-digits.
Villanova's Jalen Brunson has been the catalyst. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 19.3 points and 4.7 assists, and his offensive efficiency could be a huge issue for Alabama.
The Crimson Tide are allowing opponents to score over 70 points per game (123rd in the country), while Villanova comes into this matchup with the top-ranked scoring offense at 87.1 points per game.
But just because Villanova comes in hot doesn't mean it will be able to cover an 11-point spread, especially against a team with a dynamic playmaker like Alabama's Collin Sexton.
Sexton scored a team-high 25 points in Alabama's victory over Virginia Tech, shooting 50 percent from the field. And the Crimson Tide boast an impressive 4-1 record against the spread in their last five games.
So what side should you take for Villanova-Alabama? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread hits in over 70 percent of simulations and is a coveted top-rated pick, all from the computer model that entered March Madness on an 11-1 run.
