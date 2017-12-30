Villanova vs. Butler odds: College basketball picks from advanced computer model

The battle between top-ranked Villanova and Butler takes center stage in the college hoops world Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats travel to take on the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET on CBS. Villanova is favored by 5.5, unchanged from where the line opened.



Now it has simulated Villanova vs. Butler 10,000 times, knowing the Wildcats will put their unblemished 13-0 record on the line. Villanova is coming off a dominant performance against DePaul on the road to open conference play.



The Wildcats have been efficient on offense so far this season. They are averaging 87.8 points per game, which ranks 12th in the country.



Butler, meanwhile, enters this contest having won eight of its past nine games, including a thrilling double-OT road victory against Georgetown. And the Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats in both of their meetings last year.



But just because the Bulldogs come in to this matchup with momentum doesn't mean that they'll be able to keep it competitive and stay within the spread.



Villanova is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games, while the Bulldogs are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games as an underdog.



Will Villanova remain undefeated or will the Bulldogs step up and make a statement on the national stage, or at least stay within the spread?