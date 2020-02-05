Villanova vs. Butler odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 5 predictions by model on 33-15 run

It's a matchup of top-20 teams when the 10th-ranked VIllanova Wildcats visit the No. 19 Butler Bulldogs for a Big East showdown on Wednesday evening at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams are coming off home losses on Saturday, a day when nine ranked teams were toppled. The Bulldogs (17-5) were edged 65-61 by Providence, and the Wildcats (17-4) were blown out 76-61 by Creighton. That loss snapped a seven-game Villanova win streak, while Butler has now lost four of its last six.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs are a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Villanova vs. Butler odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 130. Before considering your Butler vs. Villanova picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Villanova vs. Butler spread: Butler -2.5

Villanova vs. Butler over-under: 130

Villanova vs. Butler money line: Wildcats +123, Bulldogs -144

Butler: G Kamar Baldwin is averaging 19 points over the last five games.

Villanova: F Saddiq Bey has hit 52.9 percent on three-pointers over the past seven games.

Why Butler can cover

The model knows that Butler is 13-9 against the spread this season, and Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's scoring. Baldwin leads the way at 16 points per game, and fellow senior McDermott scores 11.8. Nze averages 9.4, and the three combine for 17.1 rebounds, with Nze getting a team-high 6.8. The Bulldogs also hold opponents to 59.9 points per game, the eighth-lowest figure in Division I.

Jordan Tucker and Bryce Golden also make big contributions, and the favorite has covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between the teams. The forwards combine for 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. In addition, the Bulldogs are 11-2 in their last 13 home games.

Why Villanova can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Butler vs. Villanova spread. Villanova has covered the spread in six of its nine Big East games, and it has beaten Butler five straight times, by an average of 15 points. The Wildcats rely on a strong six-man rotation, with an offense led by guard Collin GIllespie. The junior scores a team-high 15.3 points per game and adds 4.6 assists. He gets a big assist from forward Saddiq Bey, who averages 15 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The Wildcats, who are 6-4-1 against the spread with equal rest, also shoot a lot of three-pointers, with 570 attempts. Bey has hit 48 of 106, a 45.3-percent clip, and is one of four Wildcats hitting better than 36 percent. Freshmen Justin Moore (11.1) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (11) and junior Jermaine Samuels (10) also score in double figures, while Robinson-Earl grabs 9.7 rebounds per game.

How to make Villanova vs. Butler picks

