Villanova vs. Butler odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven model

The No. 9 Villanova Wildcats will take on the No. 13 Butler Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova is 14-3 overall and 9-0 at home, while Butler is 15-3 overall and 3-2 on the road. Villanova has won four straight games and 10 of 11. Butler has lost two straight after having a six-game winning streak snapped.The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Villanova vs. Butler odds, while the over-under is set at 129.5.

The Wildcats beat Connecticut 61-55 on Saturday. Jermaine Samuels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were among the main playmakers for Villanova, as the former had 19 points along with five rebounds and the latter had 11 points along with seven rebounds. Samuels converted a 3-point play with 2:51 left for a 1-point Villanova lead and then hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining to extend the advantage.

Villanova made 11 of 23 3-point attempts in the victory. The Wildcats also scored 23 points off turnovers.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- DePaul prevailed over Butler 79-66 on Saturday. The top scorer for Butler was Kamar Baldwin (16 points). The Bulldogs never led and faced double-digit deficits throughout the second half. They also allowed a season-high 44 first half points.

