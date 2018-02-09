Villanova vs. Butler odds: Picks from model on a red-hot college hoops run

The top-ranked Villanova Wildcats look to bounce back after a shocking loss to St. John's when they host the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday at noon ET (FOX). The Wildcats are 10.5-point home favorites, unchanged from the opening line.

The model simulated Butler-Villanova 10,000 times and locked in picks for Saturday's nationally televised showdown.

We can tell you the model is calling for 19.8 points from Villanova All-American candidate Jalen Brunson, and 16.3 points from Butler's Kelan Martin, three under his average. Which will get the support it needs from teammates?

Villanova (22-2) is coming off a 75-72 loss to St. John's, which had zero Big East wins before knocking off the top-ranked team in the country.

The Wildcats were missing two starters and shot just 41.8 percent, including 24 percent on 3-pointers.

Their lone other loss this year came to Saturday's opponent: Butler drained 15 3's and downed Villanova 101-93 in Indy.

Villanova's rotation only goes about seven deep, but those who do play are very good. In its last 10 games, six different players have led the team in scoring. Jalen Brunson averages 19.8 ppg to lead the way.

Butler won four straight before falling to Xavier 98-93 Tuesday. Kelan Martin is averaging 20.3 ppg; he's averaging 30 ppg in the last two games, and had 24 in the Bulldogs' first win over Villanova.

The Wildcats still average 17.7 ppg more than their opposition, fourth-best in the nation.

Can the Wildcats bounce back to prove they're No. 1 for a reason, or even cover the double-digit spread? Or do the Bulldogs keep it close or pull off a season sweep?

