The Butler Bulldogs (16-10) travel to play the Villanova Wildcats (14-11) in a Big East showdown on Tuesday evening. Butler looks to get back on the winning track. The Bulldogs have dropped three of their last four matchups. On Feb. 17, Creighton blew out the Bulldogs 79-57. On the other side, Villanova has won three of its last four games. The Wildcats beat Georgetown 70-54 last time out.

Tipoff from The Finneran Pavilion is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Butler vs. Villanova odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Villanova vs. Butler picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Butler vs. Villanova spread: Wildcats -6.5

Butler vs. Villanova over/under: 141.5 points

Butler vs. Villanova money line: Wildcats -273, Bulldogs +219

Butler: 7-4 ATS on the road this season

Villanova: Has hit the 1H game total Under in 22 of last 32 games

Why Butler can cover

Junior guard Pierre Brooks is a smooth three-level scorer. Brooks has a solid jumper to be a threat on the perimeter and has a knack for getting into the lane. The Michigan native averages 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and shoots 41% as a 3-point shooter. On Feb. 13, Brooks tallied 15 points and six boards.

Senior guard Jahmyl Telfort gives Butler a crafty scorer. Telfort has a reliable mid-range shot but also scores from the post. He logs 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. In the Feb. 10 win over Providence, Telfort had 11 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Why Villanova can cover

Senior forward Eric Dixon is the leading scorer for this squad. He spots up but also scores in the low post. The Pennsylvania native averages 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, he shoots 36% from downtown. In his last game, Dixon notched 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Senior guard TJ Bamba stands at 6-foot-5 and has a quick first step to get past defenders consistently. The New York native absorbs contact around the rim, logging 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest. In Friday's win over Georgetown, Bamba racked up 14 points, three assists and four steals.

