Villanova vs. Connecticut: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Villanova vs. Connecticut basketball game
Who's Playing
Connecticut @ Villanova
Current Records: Connecticut 10-6; Villanova 13-3
What to Know
The Connecticut Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #14 Villanova Wildcats at noon ET on Saturday at Finneran Pavilion. The Huskies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Wichita State Shockers prevailed over UConn 89-86 on Sunday. Connecticut's loss came about despite a quality game from G Christian Vital, who had 25 points in addition to five steals and five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Villanova and the DePaul Blue Demons clashed on Tuesday, but the Wildcats ultimately edged out the opposition 79-75. F Jermaine Samuels and G Collin Gillespie were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats as the former had 15 points along with six boards and the latter had 21 points.
Villanova's win lifted them to 13-3 while Connecticut's defeat dropped them down to 10-6. We'll see if the Wildcats can repeat their recent success or if the Huskies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won both of the games they've played against Connecticut in the last six years.
- Dec 22, 2018 - Villanova 81 vs. Connecticut 58
- Jan 20, 2018 - Villanova 81 vs. Connecticut 61
