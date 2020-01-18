Villanova vs. Connecticut: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Villanova vs. Connecticut basketball game
Who's Playing
Connecticut @ Villanova
Current Records: Connecticut 10-6; Villanova 13-3
What to Know
The Connecticut Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #14 Villanova Wildcats at noon ET on Saturday at Finneran Pavilion. The Huskies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Wichita State Shockers took down UConn 89-86 on Sunday. A silver lining for UConn was the play of G Christian Vital, who had 25 points in addition to five steals and five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: it was a close one, but on Tuesday Villanova sidestepped the DePaul Blue Demons for a 79-75 win. Villanova's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Jermaine Samuels, who had 15 points along with six boards, and G Collin Gillespie, who had 21 points.
UConn is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Villanova's victory lifted them to 13-3 while Connecticut's loss dropped them down to 10-6. We'll see if Villanova can repeat their recent success or if UConn bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won both of the games they've played against Connecticut in the last six years.
- Dec 22, 2018 - Villanova 81 vs. Connecticut 58
- Jan 20, 2018 - Villanova 81 vs. Connecticut 61
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Duke vs. Louisville odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Louisville game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Arkansas odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Arkansas game 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Florida game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Dayton tops SLU with buzzer-beater
Dayton keeps on rolling as it improves to 5-0 in A-10 play for the first time since 2015
-
Oregon vs. Washington: Preview, picks
Your viewing guide for the Ducks vs. the Huskies in a key Pac-12 clash
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday