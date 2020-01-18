Villanova vs. Connecticut: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Connecticut @ Villanova

Current Records: Connecticut 10-6; Villanova 13-3

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #14 Villanova Wildcats at noon ET on Saturday at Finneran Pavilion. The Huskies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Wichita State Shockers took down UConn 89-86 on Sunday. A silver lining for UConn was the play of G Christian Vital, who had 25 points in addition to five steals and five rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was a close one, but on Tuesday Villanova sidestepped the DePaul Blue Demons for a 79-75 win. Villanova's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Jermaine Samuels, who had 15 points along with six boards, and G Collin Gillespie, who had 21 points.

UConn is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Villanova's victory lifted them to 13-3 while Connecticut's loss dropped them down to 10-6. We'll see if Villanova can repeat their recent success or if UConn bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Villanova have won both of the games they've played against Connecticut in the last six years.