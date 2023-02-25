Who's Playing

Creighton @ Villanova

Current Records: Creighton 18-10; Villanova 14-14

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Villanova and the #19 Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Bluejays will be stumbling in from a loss.

Villanova escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Xavier Musketeers by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Guard Justin Moore was the offensive standout of the contest for Villanova, picking up 25 points.

Speaking of close games: Creighton was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 73-71 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. The top scorers for Creighton were guard Baylor Scheierman (18 points) and guard Ryan Nembhard (16 points).

The Wildcats are now 14-14 while the Bluejays sit at 18-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Villanova comes into the matchup boasting the 18th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.4. Less enviably, Creighton is ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV



Series History

Villanova have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Creighton.