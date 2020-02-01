Villanova vs. Creighton odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from model on 22-13 run

The No. 8 Villanova Wildcats look to stay unbeaten at home when they host the Creighton Bluejays in a Big East Conference matchup in Philadelphia. The Wildcats (17-3), who are second in the Big East at 7-1, are 10-0 this season on their home floor, while the Bluejays (16-5), who are tied for third in the conference at 5-3, are 3-3 on the road. Tip-off from the Wells Fargo Center is set for noon ET on Saturday.

Villanova leads the all-time series 14-3, including an 8-1 advantage in games played in Philadelphia. The Wildcats are six-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. Villanova odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143.5.

Villanova vs. Creighton spread: Villanova -6

Villanova vs. Creighton over-under: 143.5 points

Villanova vs. Creighton money line: Creighton +223, Villanova -278

CRE: Finished January with a 5-3 record

NOVA: Is eighth in the nation in free-throw percentage at 78.2

Why Villanova can cover

The Wildcats have been red-hot of late, having won seven in a row and 13 of 14. Villanova finished the month of January by going 7-1, and is 15-1 against unranked opponents. The Wildcats have already clinched their eighth straight winning season and 16th in 17 years. Villanova is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games overall.

Sophomore forward Saddiq Bey has played well of late for the Wildcats. He leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game and is also averaging 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Against St. John's on Tuesday, Bey poured in 23 points and grabbed five rebounds. Bey has scored in double figures in six of seven games, including 33 in an 80-66 victory over Georgetown on Jan. 11.

Why Creighton can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Creighton vs. Villanova spread. That's because the Bluejays are riding a three-game winning streak and have won four of five. Creighton has scored 70 or more points in 15 of its 16 victories this season and is 15-1 when reaching that mark. The Bluejays are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games following a straight up win.

Offensively, Creighton is paced by junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander and sophomore guard Marcus Zegarowski, both averaging just over 16 points per game. Alexander has been hot, scoring 24 points in two of the past three games. In four career games against Villanova, Alexander is averaging 10 points per game, including 22 in a game last year.

