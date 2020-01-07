Villanova vs. Creighton odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 7 from proven model

The Creighton Bluejays will take on the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is 12-3 overall and 10-0 at home, while Villanova is 10-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Wildcats had a six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. Meanwhile, Creighton saw its eight-game winning streak halted on Saturday as well. The Bluejays are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Creighton vs. Villanova odds, while the over-under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Villanova vs. Creighton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Bluejays received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 71-57 to Butler. Marcus Zegarowski was the top scorer for Creighton, finishing with 15 points. The squad finished with its second-lowest scoring total of the season and its lowest scoring half, 24 points. Ty-Shon Alexander had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The Bluejays missed 18 three-point attempts and committed 13 turnovers.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Villanova and Marquette on Saturday was not particularly close, with Villanova falling 71-60. One thing holding the Wildcats back was the mediocre play of Jermaine Samuels; he finished with 10 points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court. Cole Swider and Justin Moore scored 14 points each for Villanova.

