Supremacy in the Big East will be on the line when the 10th-ranked Villanova Wildcats and the 14th-ranked Creighton Bluejays collide in a crucial showdown on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pa. The Wildcats (15-4 overall, 10-3 in Big East) lead the conference by a half-game over the Bluejays (17-6, 13-5). With a win, Villanova would clinch its seventh Big East title in the last eight seasons. However, a Creighton victory would give the Bluejays a chance to win the conference crown on Saturday against Butler.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Villanova vs. Creighton odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 147. Before making any Creighton vs. Villanova picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Villanova vs. Creighton spread: Wildcats -4.5

Villanova vs. Creighton over-under: 147 points

Villanova vs. Creighton money line: Villanova -200, Creighton +170

NOVA: The Wildcats rank third in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.67)

CREI: Marcus Zegarowski leads team in points per game (14.9)

Why Villanova can cover



Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Collin Gillespie are both playing like the preseason all-Big East selections they were in November. Robinson-Earl ranks seventh in the conference in points per game (15.5), fifth in rebounding (7.9) and eighth in field goal percentage (49.4). Last week he was named one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Meanwhile, Gillespie ranks 12th in the Big East in scoring (14.4) and third in assists per game (4.7). He is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which goes to the nation's best point guard.

In addition, Villanova is one of the best teams in the country at taking care of the ball. With Gillespie at the helm, the Wildcats rank third in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.67). They also rank 18th in the nation in turnover margin (3.7).

Why Creighton can cover

Marcus Zegarowski is having another standout season for the Bluejays. The junior point guard from Hamilton, Mass., who was an honorable mention All-American last season, ranks eighth in the Big East in points per game (14.9) and fourth in assists (4.6). He scored a season-high 25 points the last time Creighton faced Villanova.

In addition, the Bluejays have had the Wildcats' number recently. Creighton has won the last two meetings between the teams. That includes an 86-70 blowout of then-No. 5 Villanova on Feb. 13.

