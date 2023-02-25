The No. 19 Creighton Bluejays will be looking for a season sweep when they face the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. Creighton notched a 66-61 win over Villanova at home earlier this month, but it failed to cover the 10-point spread in that matchup. The Wildcats have won four of their five games since then, climbing back to the .500 mark overall this season.

Tipoff is set for noon ET. The Bluejays are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Villanova vs. Creighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 135.

Villanova vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -2.5

Villanova vs. Creighton over/under: 135 points

Villanova vs. Creighton money line: Creighton -140, Villanova +120

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova has turned its season around this month, winning four of its last five games to get back to the .500 mark overall. The Wildcats are coming off one of their best wins of the campaign, taking down No. 16 Xavier as 4.5-point road underdogs on Tuesday night behind a 25-point performance from senior guard Justin Moore. He missed the first three months of the season due to an injury, but he is averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game since returning.

Moore has scored at least 13 points in five of his last six games, reaching the 15-point mark in three straight contests. He joins Caleb Daniels (15.6), Eric Dixon (15.4) and Cam Whitmore (12.0) in double figures, while Brandon Slater is adding 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds. Villanova is 15-3 in its last 18 home games, and it is 14-5 in its last 19 games against Creighton.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton is sitting in a three-way tie for second place in the loss column of the Big East standings, making this a crucial game for the Bluejays. They have games against Big East-bottom feeders Georgetown and DePaul coming up next week, so Villanova will command their full attention. Creighton already beat the Wildcats once this month, as Trey Alexander poured in 27 points and Arthur Kaluma had eight rebounds in a 66-61 final.

The Bluejays have won four of their last five road games, with the lone loss coming against then-No. 24 Providence in double overtime. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who leads Creighton with 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, is just six points away from reaching 1,000 career points. Alexander (13.2), Baylor Scheierman (13.1), Ryan Nembhard (12.1) and Kaluma (11.9) round out one of the deadliest lineups in the conference.

