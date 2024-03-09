Villanova finds itself in a must-win situation heading into its regular-season finale against No. 10 Creighton on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats (17-13, 10-9 Big East) are coming off a loss at Seton Hall and find themselves squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Creighton (22-8, 13-6) has won six of its last seven games, including an 89-75 win over then-No. 5 Marquette last Saturday. The Bluejays lost to Villanova at home in overtime in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Villanova vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -1

Villanova vs. Creighton over/under: 137 points

Villanova vs. Creighton money line: Villanova -105, Creighton -115

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova lost five straight games down the stretch of January, but it has won six of its nine games since then to give itself a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are coming off a loss at Seton Hall on Wednesday, but they can boost their resume in this matchup. They have already picked up one win over Creighton, as Eric Dixon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining in overtime to help spring the upset as 10-point road underdogs in December.

Dixon, a senior forward, leads Villanova with 16.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while senior guard TJ Bamba (10.4) and senior guard Justin Moore (10.0) are both in double figures as well. The Wildcats are one of the most experienced teams in college basketball, giving them an advantage in a must-win home game. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven home games, and they are 8-1 in their last nine home games against Creighton.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton has been one of the hottest teams in the Big East since the beginning of February, going 6-1 in its last seven games to move into second place in the conference standings. The Bluejays are tied with Marquette after beating the Golden Eagles at home last weekend. Senior guard Baylor Scheierman had 26 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, shooting 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

Junior guard Trey Alexander posted a double-double as well, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. The Bluejays have four double-digit scorers and still have plenty to play for as they try to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding with a quality road win. They have covered the spread at a 12-2 clip in their last 14 games in March. See which team to pick here.

