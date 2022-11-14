The 16th-ranked Villanova Wildcats look to rebound in a big way when they take on the Delaware State Hornets in non-conference action on Monday night. The Wildcats (1-1) are coming off a 68-64 loss at Temple on Friday. The defeat snapped an eight-game winning streak in Philadelphia Big Five play. The Hornets (1-1), who opened the season with a 95-57 loss at Virginia Tech, beat Immaculata 104-67 on Thursday. Villanova is missing two players in senior Justin Moore (Achilles Tendon) and freshman forward Cam Whitmore (right thumb surgery).

Tip-off from Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pa., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Villanova leads the all-time series 1-0. The Wildcats are 36-point favorites in the latest Delaware State vs. Villanova odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 136.5. Before making any Villanova vs. Delaware State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Villanova vs. Delaware State and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Delaware State vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. Delaware State spread: Villanova -36

Villanova vs. Delaware State over/under: 136.5 points

DSU: The Hornets are 6-0 against the spread in their last six road games against a team with a winning home record

NOVA: The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games

Villanova vs. Delaware State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Villanova can cover

Senior guard Caleb Daniels is off to a solid start to the season, averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists per game, both starts. In the season-opening 81-68 win over La Salle, he poured in 24 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds. Last year, Daniels played in 35 games for the Wildcats, including three starts. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and one assist per game.

Also powering the offense is junior forward Eric Dixon. Over the past two seasons, he has played in 40 games, all starts for the Wildcats. In the win over La Salle, Dixon connected on 47.1% of his field goals, including 50 percent from 3-point range, en route to a 20-point, four-assist and three-block effort. Last year, he averaged 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Why Delaware State can cover

The Hornets are coming off their highest offensive output in more than nine years. Robert Morris transfer Brandon Stone, a senior forward, scored a game-high 25 points on 11 of 15 shooting from the field. He also led all players with nine rebounds. In two games with the Hornets, Stone is averaging 20 points and 8.5 rebounds, and is connecting on 64.3% of his field goals, and 42.9% of his 3-pointers. In 23 games off the bench for Robert Morris a year ago, Stone averaged 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Also off to a fast start is sophomore guard Khyrie Staten. In 31 minutes against Immaculata, he scored 21 points on seven field goals, including three 3-pointers, with six assists, four steals and two rebounds. For the season, he is connecting on 46.7% of his field goals, including 38.5% of his 3-pointers. Last season, he was limited to just eight games due to injury, averaging 4.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

How to make Villanova vs. Delaware State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 143 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can see the picks here.

So who wins Delaware State vs. Villanova? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.