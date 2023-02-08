Who's Playing

DePaul @ Villanova

Current Records: DePaul 9-15; Villanova 10-13

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Villanova and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Wildcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 66-61 to the Creighton Bluejays. Despite the loss, Villanova got a solid performance out of forward Eric Dixon, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, DePaul was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 69-64 to the Seton Hall Pirates. The top scorer for DePaul was guard Umoja Gibson (21 points).

Villanova is now 10-13 while the Blue Demons sit at 9-15. The Wildcats are 4-8 after losses this season, DePaul 5-9.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won 12 out of their last 13 games against DePaul.