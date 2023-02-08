Who's Playing
DePaul @ Villanova
Current Records: DePaul 9-15; Villanova 10-13
What to Know
The Villanova Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Villanova and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Wildcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 66-61 to the Creighton Bluejays. Despite the loss, Villanova got a solid performance out of forward Eric Dixon, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, DePaul was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 69-64 to the Seton Hall Pirates. The top scorer for DePaul was guard Umoja Gibson (21 points).
Villanova is now 10-13 while the Blue Demons sit at 9-15. The Wildcats are 4-8 after losses this season, DePaul 5-9.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won 12 out of their last 13 games against DePaul.
- Jan 10, 2023 - DePaul 75 vs. Villanova 65
- Jan 25, 2022 - Villanova 67 vs. DePaul 43
- Jan 08, 2022 - Villanova 79 vs. DePaul 64
- Feb 19, 2020 - Villanova 91 vs. DePaul 71
- Jan 14, 2020 - Villanova 79 vs. DePaul 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Villanova 86 vs. DePaul 74
- Jan 02, 2019 - Villanova 73 vs. DePaul 68
- Feb 21, 2018 - Villanova 93 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 27, 2017 - Villanova 103 vs. DePaul 85
- Feb 13, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 28, 2016 - Villanova 68 vs. DePaul 65
- Mar 01, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. DePaul 62
- Feb 09, 2016 - Villanova 86 vs. DePaul 59