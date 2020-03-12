Villanova vs. DePaul: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Villanova vs. DePaul basketball game
Who's Playing
DePaul @ Villanova
Regular Season Records: DePaul 16-16; Villanova 24-7
Last Season Records: Villanova 25-9; DePaul 15-15
What to Know
The #11 Villanova Wildcats are 10-0 against the DePaul Blue Demons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Villanova and DePaul are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Big East Conference Tourney. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
The Wildcats escaped with a win against the Georgetown Hoyas by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69. Villanova's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who had 13 points along with seven boards, and forward Saddiq Bey, who had 18 points.
Speaking of close games: DePaul earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They skirted past the Xavier Musketeers 71-67. Forward Paul Reed and guard Charlie Moore were among the main playmakers for DePaul as the former dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds and the latter had 18 points and nine assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Reed has had at least ten rebounds.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Villanova enters the game with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. But the Blue Demons rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.9 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.
- Feb 19, 2020 - Villanova 91 vs. DePaul 71
- Jan 14, 2020 - Villanova 79 vs. DePaul 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Villanova 86 vs. DePaul 74
- Jan 02, 2019 - Villanova 73 vs. DePaul 68
- Feb 21, 2018 - Villanova 93 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 27, 2017 - Villanova 103 vs. DePaul 85
- Feb 13, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. DePaul 62
- Dec 28, 2016 - Villanova 68 vs. DePaul 65
- Mar 01, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. DePaul 62
- Feb 09, 2016 - Villanova 86 vs. DePaul 59
-
