Villanova vs. DePaul: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

DePaul @ Villanova

Regular Season Records: DePaul 16-16; Villanova 24-7

Last Season Records: Villanova 25-9; DePaul 15-15

What to Know

The #11 Villanova Wildcats are 10-0 against the DePaul Blue Demons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Villanova and DePaul are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Big East Conference Tourney. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The Wildcats escaped with a win against the Georgetown Hoyas by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69. Villanova's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who had 13 points along with seven boards, and forward Saddiq Bey, who had 18 points.

Speaking of close games: DePaul earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They skirted past the Xavier Musketeers 71-67. Forward Paul Reed and guard Charlie Moore were among the main playmakers for DePaul as the former dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds and the latter had 18 points and nine assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Reed has had at least ten rebounds.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Villanova enters the game with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. But the Blue Demons rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.9 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.