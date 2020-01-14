Villanova vs. DePaul odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 14 predictions from proven model

The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats will take on the DePaul Blue Demons at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova is 12-3 overall and 7-0 at home, while DePaul is 12-4 overall and 4-1 on the road. Villanova has won eight of its past nine games. DePaul is trying to avoid a fourth consecutive loss. The Wildcats are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Villanova vs. DePaul odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5. Before entering any DePaul vs. Villanova picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with Georgetown on Saturday as they won 80-66. Saddiq Bey took over for the Wildcats, finishing with a career-high 33 points (a whopping 41 percent of their total). Bey sank eight 3-point field goals. He made 10 of 15 shots from the field. The Wildcats held the Hoyas to 41 percent shooting in the second half.

Meanwhile, DePaul came up short against St. John's on Saturday, falling 74-67. A silver lining for DePaul was the play of Jaylen Butz, who had 17 points in addition to nine rebounds. The Blue Demons closed to within four points in the final minute of the game, but the Red Storm made two free throws with 17 seconds left to seal their victory. DePaul missed four shots in the final 1:53, including a trio of 3-point attempts. The Blue Demons missed 12 of 15 3-point attempts.

