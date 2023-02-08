The DePaul Blue Demons will try to pull off a shocking season sweep against the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday night. Villanova had won 22 consecutive games in this series prior to DePaul's 75-65 win on Jan. 10. The Wildcats are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while DePaul is on a five-game skid.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 9 points in the latest Villanova vs. DePaul odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 141.5. Before entering any DePaul vs. Villanova picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Villanova vs. DePaul spread: Villanova -9

Villanova vs. DePaul over/under: 141.5 points

Villanova vs. DePaul money line: Villanova -550, DePaul +400

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova will be motivated for this game, as it is coming off a rare loss to DePaul and is riding a three-game losing skid. The school will retire former guard Jalen Brunson's No. 1 jersey and will honor Hall of Fame head coach Jay Wright, who led the program to a pair of national titles. Villanova is coming off a 66-61 loss at Creighton on Saturday, as Eric Dixon scored a team-high 20 points.

The Wildcats have dominated this series in recent years, leading the series 32-9 and having won 22 of the last 23 meetings. They have covered the spread in six of the last nine games between these teams. DePaul is on a five-game losing streak, with Javan Johnson missing all nine of his shots and getting held scoreless for the first time in 30 games.

Why DePaul can cover

DePaul is going to be entering this game with some confidence after upsetting Villanova last month. The Blue Demons were 6.5-point underdogs in that win, as junior forward Da'Sean Nelson poured in 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting and added eight rebounds off the bench. Johnson, who is DePaul's second-leading scorer with 14.5 points per game, added 18 points and seven rebounds in the win over the Wildcats.

Even with Johnson getting held scoreless on Sunday, DePaul still managed to cover the 10-point spread in its 69-64 loss to Seton Hall. Leading scorer Umoja Gibson poured in 21 points on 9 of 18 shooting, while Nelson had 13 points and six rebounds. Villanova has only covered the spread twice in its last 12 home games, making the Wildcats a team to stay away from right now.

