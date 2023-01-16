Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Villanova

Current Records: Georgetown 5-13; Villanova 8-10

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas are 2-15 against the Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Georgetown and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Finneran Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Hoyas received a tough blow last Tuesday as they fell 66-51 to the Seton Hall Pirates. Guard Primo Spears wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgetown; Spears played for 35 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Villanova came up short against the Butler Bulldogs this past Friday, falling 79-71. Forward Eric Dixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with six boards.

Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Hoyas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

The losses put Georgetown at 5-13 and the Wildcats at 8-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgetown is stumbling into the contest with the 44th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Georgetown, Villanova comes into the game boasting the 17th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.5. So the cards are definitely stacked in Villanova's favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $137.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Villanova have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Georgetown.