Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Villanova

Regular Season Records: Georgetown 7-24; Villanova 16-15

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas are 2-16 against the Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Georgetown and Villanova are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 8 at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the Big East Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 99-59, which was the final score in Georgetown's tilt against the Creighton Bluejays last Wednesday. Guard Brandon Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between the Wildcats and the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Villanova falling 71-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Justin Moore (17 points) was the top scorer for Villanova.

Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoyas are stumbling into the contest with the 52nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Georgetown, the Wildcats come into the matchup boasting the 19th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in Villanova's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Georgetown.