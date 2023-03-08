Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Villanova
Regular Season Records: Georgetown 7-24; Villanova 16-15
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas are 2-16 against the Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Georgetown and Villanova are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 8 at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the Big East Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 99-59, which was the final score in Georgetown's tilt against the Creighton Bluejays last Wednesday. Guard Brandon Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the game between the Wildcats and the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Villanova falling 71-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Justin Moore (17 points) was the top scorer for Villanova.
Georgetown is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoyas are stumbling into the contest with the 52nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Georgetown, the Wildcats come into the matchup boasting the 19th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in Villanova's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 12-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won 16 out of their last 18 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Villanova 77 vs. Georgetown 73
- Jan 04, 2023 - Villanova 73 vs. Georgetown 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Villanova 74 vs. Georgetown 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - Villanova 85 vs. Georgetown 74
- Mar 11, 2021 - Georgetown 72 vs. Villanova 71
- Feb 07, 2021 - Villanova 84 vs. Georgetown 74
- Dec 11, 2020 - Villanova 76 vs. Georgetown 63
- Mar 07, 2020 - Villanova 70 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 11, 2020 - Villanova 80 vs. Georgetown 66
- Feb 20, 2019 - Georgetown 85 vs. Villanova 73
- Feb 03, 2019 - Villanova 77 vs. Georgetown 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Villanova 97 vs. Georgetown 73
- Jan 17, 2018 - Villanova 88 vs. Georgetown 56
- Mar 04, 2017 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 55
- Feb 07, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. Georgetown 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Villanova 84 vs. Georgetown 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Villanova 55 vs. Georgetown 50