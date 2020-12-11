The No. 9 Villanova Wildcats and the Georgetown Hoyas meet up on Friday evening with this rivalry clash also serving as the first Big East game of the season for both teams. Villanova enters with a top-10 national ranking and a 4-1 record, including an impressive win over Texas in their last outing. Georgetown is 2-2 on the season, including a 32-point win over Coppin State on Tuesday.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in the nation's capital. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as 11.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 142.5 in the latest Villanova vs. Georgetown odds.

Villanova vs. Georgetown spread: Villanova -11.5

Villanova vs. Georgetown over-under: 142.5 points

NOVA: The Wildcats are 9-8-1 against the spread in the last 18 conference games

GTWN: The Hoyas are 11-11 against the spread in the last 22 home games

Why Villanova can cover



Offensively, Villanova is tremendously effective. The Wildcats are currently in the top five nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, with balance across the board. Villanova is elite in taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13 percent of possessions, and the Wildcats are also a top-50 team nationally in overall shooting efficiency. That includes a 35.9 percent clip on 3-point attempts, 55.8 percent on 2-point shots and 72.2 percent at the free-throw line.

Defensively, Villanova is also a top-25 unit in adjusted efficiency, headlined by excellent defensive rebounding numbers. The Wildcats allow opponents to snatch fewer than 20 percent of their own misses, and Villanova is also near the top of the sport in free-throw creation allowed. Georgetown could also feed into Villanova's strengths, as the Hoyas are outside the top 250 in the country in turnover rate, giving the ball away on 24.8 percent of possessions.

Why Georgetown can cover

Georgetown is led by a pair of veterans in senior guard Jahvon Blair and senior forward Jamorko Pickett. Blair leads the team in averaging 20.3 points per game so far this season, and he also adds 5.5 rebounds per contest. Pickett is the team's leading rebounder, averaging a double-double with 14.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Overall, Georgetown is a strong offensive rebounding team, grabbing 34.2 percent of its own missed shots, and it is above-average as a 3-point shooting team at 34.2 percent this season.

Villanova also struggles to create turnovers, posting a 16.6 percent turnover rate, and that should give Georgetown license to be aggressive. Defensively, the Hoyas are top-50 in the country in shooting efficiency allowed, including 27.6 percent from 3-point range and 45.5 percent allowed on 2-point attempts. Georgetown is also strongly above-average in block rate at 11.7 percent, and the Hoyas should be able to protect the rim.

