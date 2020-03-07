Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from top model

The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats are still alive for a share of the Big East Conference regular-season championship when they meet the host Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday. The Wildcats (23-7), who are tied for second in the league with Creighton at 12-5, need to win and have Creighton defeat Seton Hall to claim a title share, while the Hoyas (15-15) would love to play spoiler and snap a five-game losing streak.

Tip-off from Capital One Center in Washington, D.C., is set for noon ET. The Wildcats are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 144.5.

Villanova vs. Georgetown spread: Villanova -7.5

Villanova vs. Georgetown over-under: 144.5 points

Villanova vs. Georgetown money line: Villanova -360, Georgetown +274

VU: Averaging 73.3 points per game

GU: 12th in the nation in free throw percentage at 77.6

Why Villanova can cover

The Wildcats have been on a roll, winning six of their last seven. Sophomore forward Saddiq Bey leads the Wildcats in scoring at 16.0 points per game. He is also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, and has scored 20 or more points in six of the last nine games. Bey has reached double-figures in five straight games. In the last meeting against the Hoyas, Bey scored a career-high 33 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the three-point line.

Why Georgetown can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Georgetown vs. Villanova spread. That's because the Hoyas are more than capable of springing the upset. Georgetown won its last home meeting against Villanova, posting an 85-73 win on Feb. 20, 2019. The Hoyas have also won five of their last nine home games against the Wildcats.

Offensively, junior guard Jahvon Blair has carried the load for the Hoyas, averaging 11 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He has reached double-figures in three straight games, including a 22-point effort at Creighton last Wednesday. He scored 30 in a 76-72 win over DePaul on Feb. 8.

