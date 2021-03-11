The top-seeded Villanova Wildcats will be without their top two guards when they take on the eighth-seeded Georgetown Hoyas on Thursday afternoon in the 2021 Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden. The Wildcats (16-5) lost point guard Collin Gillespie for the year on March 3 to a knee injury before Justin Moore suffered a severe ankle injury in the regular-season finale that is expected to force him to miss the Big East tourney. Villanova swept the regular-season series vs. Georgetown (10-12), which advanced to Thursday's quarterfinal by knocking off No. 9 seed Marquette.

Tip-off is set for noon ET at Madison Square Garden. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as eight-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Georgetown odds while the over-under for total points scored is set at 141.

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Villanova -8

Villanova vs. Georgetown over-under: 141 points

Villanova vs. Georgetown money line: Villanova -400; Georgetown +310

NOVA: The Wildcats have won seven of the past eight Big East regular-season titles

GU: The Hoyas are 5-1 vs. Villanova in the Big East Tournament

Why Villanova can cover



Sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was among a trio who were named co-Big East Players of Year on Wednesday, sharing the honor with Gillespie and Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili. With Gillespie and Moore, the Wildcats' Nos. 2 and 3 leading scorers sidelined, Robinson-Earl will shoulder much of the offensive burden. He closed out the regular season with three consecutive double-doubles, averaging 14.3 rebounds in that span.

While Robinson-Earl paced Villanova with an average of 15.2 points, senior forward Jermaine Samuels was among five players in double figures at 11.4. He snapped out of a two-game funk with 21 points and eight rebounds in the regular-season finale, the sixth time in eight games he scored in double figures. That stretch started with a career-high 32-point outburst vs. Georgetown on Feb. 7 in which Samuels buried 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Why Georgetown can cover

The Hoyas entered Wednesday's game leading the Big East in rebounding (40.0) and imposed their will against Marquette, enjoying a dominating 46-32 edge on the backboards. Sophomore center Qudus Wahab scored 19 to pace Georgetown and is averaging 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting a scorching 73 percent (19 of 26) over the past three games. He had 17 points and seven boards in an 84-74 loss at Villanova on Feb. 7.

Senior guard Jahvon Blair averages a team-high 15.9 points and paced Georgetown with 18 points in the last meeting vs. the Wildcats. He came off the bench to score a game-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting Wednesday and hit four 3-pointers en route to a 22-point outing in the regular-season finale at Connecticut. Villanova is down to its third-string point guard and will face a Hoyas defense that had 10 steals Wednesday.

