Georgetown (5-10) is one victory away from matching their win total from all of last season, and they're next chance to get it comes on Wednesday at home against Villanova (7-7). The Hoyas are still looking for their first conference win of the season, while Villanova is 1-2 in the Big East. Wildcats guard Caleb Daniels is the top returning player from last year's rivalry between the two programs, after he scored 22 total points to go with five rebounds and four steals in two meetings with Georgetown last season.

Tip-off from the Capital One Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, where Georgetown is 4-5 this season. The Wildcats are favored by 10 points in the latest Georgetown vs. Villanova odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Villanova vs. Georgetown picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 30-16 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $800 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgetown vs. Villanova. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Georgetown vs. Villanova:

Georgetown vs. Villanova spread: Georgetown +10

Georgetown vs. Villanova over/under: 142.5 points

Georgetown vs. Villanova money line: Georgetown +360, Villanova -475

Georgetown vs. Villanova picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Georgetown

The Hoyas had a rough start to the new year with a 80-51 defeat courtesy of the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday. Georgetown's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Akok Akok, who had 12 points along with nine rebounds. The next-best scorer for Georgetown was guard Brandon Murray, who finished with 11 points but only made 4-of-14 shots in the game.

One of Georgetown's downfalls this season has been its 3-point shooting. The Hoyas have only made 32.6% of their 3-point attempts, but don't make much of an attempt overall from downtown. Georgetown only takes 18.2 3-pointers per game (316th in the nation), and makes just 5.9 per contest (313th in nation). The Hoyas might look for a few more on Wednesday, however, as Nova's opponents average 25.1 attempts from beyond the arc this year.

What you need to know about Villanova

Villanova suffered a heart-breaking loss to Marquette on Saturday as the Wildcats fell 68-66 to the Golden Eagles. The defeat was Villanova's first at home this season. The top scorers for Villanova were forwards Cam Whitmore (14 points) and Eric Dixon (13 points), as well as Daniels (13 points).

One thing to consider when it comes to Villanova's potential to cover in any game is its free-throw shooting. The Wildcats have the best free-throw percentage in the country at 84.2%. Daniels and forward Brandon Slater have gotten to the line most frequently, combining to make 7.2-of-8.2 free throws per game this season. Georgetown averages 15.1 personal fouls per contest, so both players should see extra scoring chances on Wednesday.

How to make Villanova vs. Georgetown picks

The model has simulated Georgetown vs. Villanova 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Georgetown vs. Villanova? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out!