Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 16-8 run

The No. 17 Villanova Wildcats visit the Georgetown Hoyas in Big East action beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. The visitors are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 149.5 in the latest Villanova vs. Georgetown odds. The Wildcats are in first in the Big East standings at 11-2 in league play while Georgetown is in sixth at 5-7, but both teams are trying to shake off the sting of some recent losses with Villanova losing two of three and Georgetown dropping three of its past four. So before you make your Villanova vs. Georgetown picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks.

It also entered Week 16 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 16-8 run on top-rated college basketball side picks either against the spread or on the money line. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and found value on one side of the Villanova vs. Georgetown spread. We can tell you it is leaning over, but it also has a strong against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own picks.

For Wednesday's game, the model knows that offensive efficiency will be key for Villanova against a middling Georgetown defense. The Wildcats rank 11th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and Georgetown ranks 134th in adjusted defensive efficiency. In the first meeting between these two teams, that was most apparent in Villanova guard Collin Gillespie's ability to get to wherever he wanted on the floor whenever he wanted.

Gillespie scored 30 points on 13 shots in Villanova's 77-65 victory over Georgetown on Feb. 3. He knocked down six 3-pointers in that game, went 10 of 12 from the free throw line, dished out four assists and grabbed five rebounds as Georgetown was unable to stop him. On Wednesday, if Georgetown overcompensates to try to stop Gillespie, it could just as easily be Phil Booth or Eric Paschall who goes off and that puts the Georgetown defense in a tough spot.

Of course, expect the Hoyas to step up their game as they know they need to go on a tear to work their way into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Georgetown's greatest strength is the way it shares the basketball on offense, assisting on 62.6 percent of its made field goals. That's the fifth-best mark in the nation against Division I opponents and freshman guard James Akinjo leads that charge.

Akinjo averages 13.1 points and 5.1 assists for the top assisting team in the Big East. The Hoyas go 10 deep and have gotten significant scoring contributions at times this season from everybody in that rotation, so expect that to be another key against a Villanova squad that often plays just seven men.

Who wins Villanova vs. Georgetown? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over Wednesday, all from the model that has returned more than $5,000 to $100 players the past two years.