Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 22-10 run

Georgetown looks to slow host Villanova's roll Sunday when it travels for a Big East clash at noon ET. The 14th-ranked Wildcats (17-4, 8-0) lead the conference by one-half game over once-beaten Marquette and have won nine in a row. Georgetown (14-7, 4-4), which has won two consecutive games, is hanging tough in third place but can ill afford another loss with conference tournament time just a month away. The host Wildcats are favored by 11 points in the latest Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 156.5.

The model has taken into consideration Villanova's long stretch of impressive play. Since a mid-January loss to then top-ranked Kansas 74-71, the Wildcats have ridden the play of a pair of seniors. Guard Phil Booth has scored 22 or more points in six of Villanova's last 10 games and is averaging 18.7 ppg, while forward Eric Paschall has hit for 20 or more six times. He averages 17 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Villanova is a solid 8-2 at home this season, and it's had Georgetown's number -- the Wildcats have beaten the Hoyas eight consecutive times and 11 of the past 12.

But just because the Wildcats are on a roll and is a tough out at home does not guarantee they'll cover the Villanova vs. Georgetown spread.

The Hoyas have been strong on the boards this season and rank 25th in the country in rebounding with a 39.8 rpg average. Villanova is 209th in rebounding (35.2 rpg). Georgetown also has a slight edge in points scored, averaging 83.2 ppg compared to 76.8 for 'Nova. The big reason those two categories are major strengths for the Hoyas is senior center Jessie Govan, who averages 19.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Govan has had six 20-plus point games in the past 10 games, including 33 in a 96-90 win over Providence three weeks ago.

The trends favor the Hoyas, who are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 road games against a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

