Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, line: College basketball picks, top predictions from model on 22-10 run

Fourteenth-ranked Villanova's march to what it hopes is a Big East title continues Sunday when it plays host to Georgetown at noon ET from the Wachovia Center. The defending national champion Wildcats (17-4, 8-0) are the last unbeaten team in Big East play, while the Hoyas (14-7, 4-4) hang on the fringe in third place, four games behind. Both teams need this win to build on their NCAA Tournament resumes. The Wildcats are 11-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 157.

Villanova appears to be playing its best basketball of the season, something not lost on the model. Last season, the Wildcats won their final 11 games en route to the national championship after having put together a similar nine-game mid-season win streak. Villanova is led by a pair of seniors and one sophomore, all averaging in double figures. Senior guard Phil Booth not only leads the team in scoring (18.7 ppg) but also assists (4.1 apg), while senior forward Eric Paschall has been the perfect complement, averaging 17 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Sophomore guard Collin Gillespie continues to grow in the offense and averages 11.2 ppg. He has scored in double-figures six times in the past 10 games, including 18 in a win over Xavier Jan. 18. Villanova has been dominant in the series with the Hoyas of late. In their eight-game win streak over Georgetown, the Wildcats have posted double-digit wins in each of the past six games, including drubbings of 32 and 24 points last season.

But just because the Wildcats are on a roll and is a tough out at home does not guarantee they'll cover the Villanova vs. Georgetown spread.

The Hoyas have been strong on the boards this season and rank 25th in the country in rebounding with a 39.8 rpg average. Villanova is 209th in rebounding (35.2 rpg). Georgetown also has a slight edge in points scored, averaging 83.2 ppg compared to 76.8 for 'Nova. The big reason those two categories are major strengths for the Hoyas is senior center Jessie Govan, who averages 19.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Govan has had six 20-plus point games in the past 10 games, including 33 in a 96-90 win over Providence three weeks ago.

The trends look favorable for the Hoyas, who are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 road games against a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

