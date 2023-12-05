The Villanova Wildcats will visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night in the 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle. Kansas State is 6-2 overall and 5-0 at home, while Villanova is 6-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. This is the first matchup between these programs. Villanova holds a 3-1 record all-time in the Big East-Big 12 Battle standings, while K-State is 0-3.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Fred Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. Villanova is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Villanova odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 144 points. Before entering any Villanova vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Kansas State vs. Villanova. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Villanova vs. K-State:

Kansas State vs. Villanova spread: Kansas State +2.5

Kansas State vs. Villanova over/under: 144 points

Kansas State vs. Villanova money line: Kansas State: +120, Villanova: -144

Kansas State vs. Villanova picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about Villanova

Villanova has been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. It fell just short of the Drexel Dragons on Saturday by a score of 57-55. Villanova found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.5% worse than the opposition. Despite its loss, Villanova saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays, led by Eric Dixon, who scored 21 points.

The Wildcats are 3-0 against teams from power conferences this season, but all three of their losses have come against mid-majors. Nova starts four seniors including Richmond transfer Tyler Burton, who was a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection. However, he's still adjusting to the different level of competition as after averaging 19 points per game last season, Burton is putting up just 8.7 PPG this year. The Wildcats are 4-0 when he scores in double-figures but just 2-3 when he fails to reach 10 points. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, Kansas State entered its tilt with North Alabama with two consecutive wins, but it will enter its next game with three. The Wildcats dodged a bullet on Saturday and finished off the Lions 75-74. Kansas State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was David N'Guessan, who scored 12 points to go along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jerrell Colbert, who scored 10 points to along with eight rebounds.

K-State's only two losses this year have been in its only two games versus ranked teams. The team has balanced scoring with three players -- Tylor Perry, Cam Carter and Arthur Kaluma -- all averaging at least 15 PPG. Perry was the Conference USA Player of the Year and NIT Most Valuable Player last year while with North Texas, and he's ranking in the top six in both points and assists per game in his first year with Kansas State. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kansas State vs. Villanova picks

The model has simulated Villanova vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Villanova, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Villanova vs. Kansas State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 98-61 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.