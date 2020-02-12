Villanova vs. Marquette: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Marquette @ Villanova

Current Records: Marquette 17-6; Villanova 17-6

What to Know

The #18 Marquette Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Marquette and the #15 Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. The Golden Eagles are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Villanova is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Marquette and the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Marquette wrapped it up with a 76-57 win at home. Marquette can attribute much of their success to forward Brendan Bailey, who had 16 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Villanova was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 70-64 to the Seton Hall Pirates. A silver lining for Villanova was the play of forward Saddiq Bey, who had 22 points.

Marquette's victory brought them up to 17-6 while the Wildcats' loss pulled them down to an identical 17-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Eagles come into the matchup boasting the 15th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.6. Villanova is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 2.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $72.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Villanova have won seven out of their last ten games against Marquette.

  • Jan 04, 2020 - Marquette 71 vs. Villanova 60
  • Feb 27, 2019 - Villanova 67 vs. Marquette 61
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Marquette 66 vs. Villanova 65
  • Mar 08, 2018 - Villanova 94 vs. Marquette 70
  • Jan 28, 2018 - Villanova 85 vs. Marquette 82
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Villanova 100 vs. Marquette 90
  • Jan 24, 2017 - Marquette 74 vs. Villanova 72
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Villanova 93 vs. Marquette 81
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Villanova 89 vs. Marquette 79
  • Jan 13, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. Marquette 68
