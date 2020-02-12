Villanova vs. Marquette: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Marquette @ Villanova

Current Records: Marquette 17-6; Villanova 17-6

What to Know

The #18 Marquette Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Marquette and the #15 Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. The Golden Eagles are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Villanova is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Marquette and the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Marquette wrapped it up with a 76-57 win at home. Marquette can attribute much of their success to forward Brendan Bailey, who had 16 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Villanova was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 70-64 to the Seton Hall Pirates. A silver lining for Villanova was the play of forward Saddiq Bey, who had 22 points.

Marquette's victory brought them up to 17-6 while the Wildcats' loss pulled them down to an identical 17-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Eagles come into the matchup boasting the 15th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.6. Villanova is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 2.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $72.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Villanova have won seven out of their last ten games against Marquette.