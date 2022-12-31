Who's Playing

Marquette @ Villanova

Current Records: Marquette 10-4; Villanova 7-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Villanova Wildcats and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Finneran Pavilion. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while Villanova will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Wildcats came up short against the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday, falling 74-66. Villanova's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Caleb Daniels, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Golden Eagles in an 83-69 win over the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday. Marquette's forward Oso Ighodaro did his thing and posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks.

Villanova came up short against Marquette when the two teams previously met in February, falling 83-73. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won ten out of their last 15 games against Marquette.