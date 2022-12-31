Who's Playing
Marquette @ Villanova
Current Records: Marquette 10-4; Villanova 7-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the Villanova Wildcats and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Finneran Pavilion. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while Villanova will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Wildcats came up short against the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday, falling 74-66. Villanova's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Caleb Daniels, who had 23 points.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Golden Eagles in an 83-69 win over the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday. Marquette's forward Oso Ighodaro did his thing and posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks.
Villanova came up short against Marquette when the two teams previously met in February, falling 83-73. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won ten out of their last 15 games against Marquette.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Marquette 83 vs. Villanova 73
- Jan 19, 2022 - Marquette 57 vs. Villanova 54
- Feb 10, 2021 - Villanova 96 vs. Marquette 64
- Dec 23, 2020 - Villanova 85 vs. Marquette 68
- Feb 12, 2020 - Villanova 72 vs. Marquette 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Marquette 71 vs. Villanova 60
- Feb 27, 2019 - Villanova 67 vs. Marquette 61
- Feb 09, 2019 - Marquette 66 vs. Villanova 65
- Mar 08, 2018 - Villanova 94 vs. Marquette 70
- Jan 28, 2018 - Villanova 85 vs. Marquette 82
- Jan 06, 2018 - Villanova 100 vs. Marquette 90
- Jan 24, 2017 - Marquette 74 vs. Villanova 72
- Jan 07, 2017 - Villanova 93 vs. Marquette 81
- Feb 27, 2016 - Villanova 89 vs. Marquette 79
- Jan 13, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. Marquette 68