Who's Playing

Marquette @ Villanova

Current Records: Marquette 10-4; Villanova 7-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Villanova Wildcats and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Finneran Pavilion. Marquette will be strutting in after a victory while Villanova will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Wildcats came up short against the Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday, falling 74-66. Villanova's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Caleb Daniels, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for the Golden Eagles in an 83-69 win over the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday. Marquette's forward Oso Ighodaro did his thing and posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks.

Villanova came up short against Marquette when the two teams previously met in February, falling 83-73. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won ten out of their last 15 games against Marquette.

  • Feb 02, 2022 - Marquette 83 vs. Villanova 73
  • Jan 19, 2022 - Marquette 57 vs. Villanova 54
  • Feb 10, 2021 - Villanova 96 vs. Marquette 64
  • Dec 23, 2020 - Villanova 85 vs. Marquette 68
  • Feb 12, 2020 - Villanova 72 vs. Marquette 71
  • Jan 04, 2020 - Marquette 71 vs. Villanova 60
  • Feb 27, 2019 - Villanova 67 vs. Marquette 61
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Marquette 66 vs. Villanova 65
  • Mar 08, 2018 - Villanova 94 vs. Marquette 70
  • Jan 28, 2018 - Villanova 85 vs. Marquette 82
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Villanova 100 vs. Marquette 90
  • Jan 24, 2017 - Marquette 74 vs. Villanova 72
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Villanova 93 vs. Marquette 81
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Villanova 89 vs. Marquette 79
  • Jan 13, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. Marquette 68