Villanova vs. Marquette odds: Big East Tournament predictions from unbiased model on 22-13 run

Marquette takes on Villanova in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The seventh-seeded Golden Eagles squeaked past DePaul 72-69 in the first round and will need a much stronger showing to impress the NCAA Tournament committee against Villanova.

The Wildcats opened as 10.5-point favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, opened at 162, but has dropped to 160.5.

The model knows the Golden Eagles' best chance to keep it within the spread -- or win outright -- is to have their dynamic backcourt getting off good shots before that brutal Nova defense can lock in. Marquette guards Markus Howard and Andrew Rowsey both average 20 points, and Rowsey has averaged 26 over his past three games.

The Wildcats can cover the spread by heating up beyond the arc. The team knocks down 3s at a 40 percent clip, led by Jalen Brunson, who averages 19 points. Teammate Mikal Bridges is 42 percent from downtown and nets 17.6 points per game.

