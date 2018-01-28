Villanova vs. Marquette odds: College basketball picks from proven computer model

Top-ranked Villanova faces a stiff Big East road challenge Sunday against Marquette at 1 p.m. ET. Villanova has opened as an eight-point favorite, but before picking either side, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, produced a 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks last season. This season the model is 46-28 on top-rated against the spread picks.

This season the model is 46-28 on top-rated against the spread picks.



The computer has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Villanova-Marquette.



The model knows the Under is 14-6 in the Wildcats' previous 20 road games and the Golden Eagles are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 contests vs. Villanova.



The Golden Eagles' best chance to cover the spread -- and win outright -- is to neutralize superstar guard Jalen Brunson, who leads 'Nova in scoring (18.8 points per game) and assists (5.2). Brunson can strike from anywhere on the hardwood, knocking down shots at a 56 percent clip -- 48 percent from beyond the arc.



But the Wildcats can cover the spread with strong ball distribution. Five players average double-digit scoring for Jay Wright's squad, including 6-foot-6 guard Mikal Bridges, who averages 16.7 points.



