Villanova vs. Marquette odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 4 predictions from proven computer

The Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is 10-3 overall and 7-0 at home, while Villanova is 10-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Wildcats are 5-6-1 against the spread this season and Marquette is a solid 8-5 against the number. However, it's been Villanova who has covered in each of the last three head-to-head matchups between these Big East rivals. The Golden Eagles are favored by one point in the latest Marquette vs. Villanova odds, while the over-under is set at 150. Before entering any Villanova vs. Marquette picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Marquette vs. Villanova 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Golden Eagles fell to Creighton 92-75 on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by forward Brendan Bailey, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Markus Howard is still the focal point of the Marquette offense as one of the nation's best scorers. The senior is averaging 25.6 points per game and shooting a staggering 47.1 percent from beyond the arc. Howard is sitting on 2,262 points for his career and is averaging 22.4 points per game in his career against Villanova.

Meanwhile, Villanova didn't have too much breathing room in its game with Xavier on Monday, but still walked away with a 68-62 victory. Villanova can attribute much of their success to forward Jermaine Samuels, who had 14 points along with eight boards, and guard Collin Gillespie, who had 24 points and five assists. The Wildcats have solid scoring depth, with Gillespie, Samuels, Saddiq Bey, Justin Moore and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl all averaging at least 10 points per game for the season.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marquette comes into the contest boasting the 33rd most points per game in college basketball at 78.5. The Wildcats have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage (46.6) on the season.

So who wins Villanova vs. Marquette? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.