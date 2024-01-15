The No. 11-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles will look to win their fifth consecutive game over the Villanova Wildcats when they meet in a key Big East Conference matchup in an MLK Day matinee on Monday. The Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East), who have won five of their last six games, are coming off a 94-69 win over DePaul on Friday. The Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-3 Big East), who have lost three of five and two in a row, are coming off a 69-62 home loss to Butler on Wednesday. Villanova is 2-2 on the road, while Marquette is 8-1 at home this year.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Villanova leads the all-time series 27-16, but Marquette holds a 9-8 edge in games in Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles are 6-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Marquette odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 143.

Now here are the latest betting trends and lines for Marquette vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. Marquette spread: Marquette -6

Villanova vs. Marquette over/under: 143 points

Villanova vs. Marquette money line: Villanova +200, Marquette -246

NOVA: The Wildcats have hit the game total Under in 19 of their last 32 games (+4.70 units)

MARQ: The Golden Eagles have won 15 of their last 18 games at home (+6.95 units on ML)

Why Marquette can cover

Junior guard Kam Jones helps power the Golden Eagles. In 16 games, all starts, is averaging 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.3 minutes of action. He is coming off a 20-point effort against Butler. He has reached double-digit scoring in 15 games this year, including a season-high 23 in a 95-65 win over Rider on Nov. 10.

Senior guard Tyler Kolek is also a big part of the Golden Eagles' offense. In 16 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.8 minutes of play. He has connected on 47.9% of his field goals, including 36.2% from 3-point range, and 93% of his free throws. He has registered a pair of double-doubles, including a 13-point, 10-assist effort in an 81-51 win over Georgetown on Dec. 22.

Why Villanova can cover

Senior forward Eric Dixon is coming off a solid performance in the win over DePaul. He scored 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals in that game. In a 66-65 win over Xavier on Jan. 3, he had 13 points and nine rebounds. He has registered a pair of double-doubles this season, including a 34-point and 10-rebound effort in an 83-81 win over No. 14 North Carolina on Nov. 23. In 16 games this year, he is averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.4 minutes of action.

Senior guard TJ Bamba, who is in his first season with the Wildcats after spending three years at Washington State, has scored in double figures in each of the last two games and in three of four. In an 81-71 loss to St. John's on Jan. 6, he scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four steals. He is coming off a 10-point effort in the win over DePaul. For the season, he is averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and two assists in 27.3 minutes of play.

