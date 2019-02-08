Villanova vs. Marquette: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream

College basketball's regular season conference races are heating up, and Saturday projects to give us clarity in several major conferences.

Outside of Duke-Virginia, the biggest potential league-alterer happens in the Big East where No. 14 Villanova, a perfect 10-0 in league play, heads to Milwaukee to face No. 10 Marquette, which is still squarely in the hunt to take the regular season title. The Golden Eagles are favored by a smidge, and save for a stunning home loss to St. John's on Tuesday, haven't dropped a regular season game at home since last February.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET Where : Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee



: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee TV: FOX



FOX Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Marquette -1.5

Marquette needs this one to stay in the hunt. It may have been caught looking ahead when St. John's picked it off on Tuesday, but a win here would keep them afloat. A loss, and you may as well hand Nova the Big East. With as much at stake, I think the home team comes out victorious, and the Big East gets a little bit more interesting. Pick: Marquette 80, Villanova 77

