Villanova vs. Marquette: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream
The No. 14 Wildcats face the No. 10 Golden Eagles in a Big East battle
College basketball's regular season conference races are heating up, and Saturday projects to give us clarity in several major conferences.
Outside of Duke-Virginia, the biggest potential league-alterer happens in the Big East where No. 14 Villanova, a perfect 10-0 in league play, heads to Milwaukee to face No. 10 Marquette, which is still squarely in the hunt to take the regular season title. The Golden Eagles are favored by a smidge, and save for a stunning home loss to St. John's on Tuesday, haven't dropped a regular season game at home since last February.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
- TV: FOX
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Marquette -1.5
Marquette needs this one to stay in the hunt. It may have been caught looking ahead when St. John's picked it off on Tuesday, but a win here would keep them afloat. A loss, and you may as well hand Nova the Big East. With as much at stake, I think the home team comes out victorious, and the Big East gets a little bit more interesting. Pick: Marquette 80, Villanova 77
[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch Michigan-Wisconsin
The No. 19 Badgers face the No. 7 Wolverines in a Big Ten battle
-
What's at stake in Duke vs. Virginia
A spectacular Saturday showdown in Charlottesville could ultimate play a role in the overall...
-
College hoops on CBS Sports Network
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
-
Bracketology: Early reveal storylines
There are some interesting storylines before the NCAA selection committee unveils its current...
-
Why Washington's not in the Top 25 And 1
Mike Hopkins' Huskies have won 12 consecutive games, but are still just outside the Top 25...
-
Bracket preview show to air Saturday
Get an early peek at which teams are at the top of the selection committee's seed list