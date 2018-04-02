Villanova vs. Michigan odds: 2018 NCAA Championship Game picks from model that's 13-2

And then there were two. Nearly three weeks of intense NCAA Tournament action has seen a field of 68 title hopefuls whittled down to Michigan and Villanova. The Wolverines and Wildcats tip off in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Championship Game on Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET in San Antonio's Alamodome.



Villanova has shredded its five March Madness 2018 opponents by an average of 18 points. The Wildcats raced out to a 22-4 lead against Final Four foe Kansas before cruising to a 95-79 victory. Michigan nearly was upset in the round of 32 by Houston before pulling out the dramatic one-point victory. The Wolverines trailed by 10 in the second half against Loyola-Chicago in their semifinal before pulling away to a 69-57 win.



Villanova opened as a 6.5-point favorite in the 2018 NCAA title game and the line has since risen to seven. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is at 144.5, down half-a-point from the opener.



Before picking either side of this championship matchup, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is on a blistering 13-2 streak picking 2018 NCAA Tournament games and is an undefeated 10-0 in its against-the-spread picks involving the Wolverines and Wildcats. It has the pulse of both teams.



Now, the computer has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Michigan vs. Villanova. We can tell you it's leaning heavily towards the Under, saying it hits almost 70 percent of the time, but it has also locked in an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations.

The model knows Villanova has been the most consistent team in the field. In an NCAA Tournament that has been full of surprises and upsets, the Wildcats have rolled through their competition with limited drama, winning every game by double-figures.



Villanova has been able to roll because they've been dominant on both ends of the floor. Their offense, powered by the elite guard tandem of Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, remains perhaps the best in the nation, but their defense has stepped up as well.

Nobody has cracked 80 points against the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament 2018 and all five Villanova opponents have scored under their season average.

But Michigan can stay within the spread, or win outright, two ways. First, it needs to establish 6-foot-11 forward Moritz Wagner in the paint. Wagner is spindly, but he shows no fear banging with the big boys for rebounds and putbacks. His size should provide matchup problems for guard-centric Villanova. He had 15 rebounds against Loyola.

Second, Wolverine guards must not allow Brunson and Bridges looks at open threes. Collectively, the Wildcats knock down more than 40 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, averaging 11.6 made threes. As Kansas found out the hard way, an early avalanche of three-pointers is hard to overcome.



So which side of Michigan vs. Villanova do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine here to check out the against-the-spread pick that hits over 50 percent of the time, all from the computer model that's on a blistering 13-2 run and is a perfect 10-0 in its selections involving the Wolverines and Wildcats.