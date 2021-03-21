The No. 5 seed Villanova Wildcats are in a familiar place as they prepare to face the 13-seed North Texas Mean Green on Sunday in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats (17-6) took control in the second half of Friday's 73-63 victory over 12th-seeded Winthrop to advance to the second round of the NCAA bracket for the seventh straight season. Villanova takes on another upset-minded club in the Mean Green (18-9), who ran their winning streak to five games by knocking off No. 4 Purdue in overtime.

Tipoff is at 8:45 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with a berth in the 2021 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on the line. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as 6.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 127 in the latest Villanova vs. North Texas odds.

Villanova vs. North Texas spread: Villanova -6.5

Villanova vs. North Texas over-under: 127 points

Villanova vs. North Texas money line: Villanova -280, North Texas +230

VIL: Wildcats are 6-1 as a favorite in road or neutral-site games

UNT: Mean Green are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games

Why Villanova can cover

Sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shared Big East Conference Player of the Year honors with injured teammate Collin Gillespie and Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili after averaging 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds during the regular season. He registered his fourth double-double in the past five games during the opening round. Robinson-Earl also swatted away three shots to set a season-high.

Villanova committed the second-fewest turnovers nationally at 9.0 per game, but the Wildcats are still adapting to the absence of point guard Gillespie. The Wildcats have committed only 20 turnovers over the past three games, including six against Winthrop. Jermaine Samuels has scored in double-figures in three straight games for the Wildcats, who have limited six of their last seven opponents to 40 percent shooting or lower.

Why North Texas can cover

The Mean Green feature an experienced lineup with four seniors averaging in double-figures, led by guard Javion Hamlet at 15.3 points per game. Hamlet topped the team in scoring in eight consecutive games and again led the way in the upset of Purdue. He registered a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds and is averaging 19.6 points in five postseason contests, more than five points more than in the regular season.

Forward Thomas Bell and guard James Reese each bounced back from a pair of subpar shooting performances to score 16 and 13 points, respectively, in the NCAA opener. Junior Mardrez McBride averaged only 6.7 points in the regular season but has scored in double-figures in four straight, knocking down 14 of 25 three-point attempts during that span. North Texas has covered the spread in five straight games.

