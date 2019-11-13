Villanova vs. Ohio State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov 13. predictions from proven computer model

The Villanova Wildcats will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Value City Arena. Ohio State is 2-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Villanova is 1-0 and is playing on the road for the first time this season. The Wildcats (1-0) opened their season in a huge way, rolling over Army, 97-54. Ohio State, meanwhile, opened its season with a eight-point victory over Cincinnati before overwhelming UMass Lowell at home, 76-56. The Buckeyes are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Ohio State vs. Villanova odds, while the Over-Under is set at 127.5. Before entering any Villanova vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, Ohio State took down UMass Lowell 76-56 on Sunday. Ohio State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Kaleb Wesson, who finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds along with five assists, and F Kyle Young, who had 10 points and four rebounds. Young is averaging just 22.5 minutes on the court through the first two games, but he leads the Buckeyes in a number of categories, including points (12.0), steals (1.0) and blocks (1.0) per game.

Meanwhile, Villanova, coming off a 26-10 (13-5 Big East) campaign in 2018-19, took care of business in a 97-54 victory over Army in its only game this season. Four players scored in double digits for the Wildcats, led by freshman forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore forward Saddiq Bey also had a big day against the Black Knights, adding 22 points and five rebounds. The Wildcats will certainly be relying on their explosive young playmakers in a hostile road environment against a ranked opponent on Wednesday.

