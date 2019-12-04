Villanova vs. Penn odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Big 5 predictions for Dec. 4 from proven model

The No. 23 Villanova Wildcats look for payback when they take on the University of Pennsylvania Quakers on Wednesday. The Wildcats (5-2) had a 15-game winning streak over Penn snapped last season, 78-75, at The Palestra, while the Quakers (5-3) will be out to record their first-ever win on Villanova's campus. Tip-off from Finneran Pavilion is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game is part of the Big 5, an informal association of college athletic programs in Philadelphia. Last year's loss by Villanova also snapped a 25-game win streak in the Big 5. The Wildcats are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Villanova vs. Penn odds, while the over-under is 152.5. Before making any Penn vs. Villanova picks of your own, see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Villanova vs. Penn. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations. See it at SportsLine now. Here are the latest betting lines and trends for Penn vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. Penn spread: Villanova -12.5

Villanova vs. Penn over-under: 152.5 points

Villanova vs. Penn money line: Penn +545, Villanova -855

PENN: Averaging 77.3 points per game

NOVA: Hitting 48.2 percent of its shots

The model knows Villanova is tough to beat on its home court, going 303-63 all-time at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova is 28-11 against the spread in its last 39 home games.

Offensively, the Wildcats have been among the nation's best from the field. They are 23rd nationally in three-point percentage (40.2 percent) and 45th in field goal percentage (48.2 percent). Junior guard Collin Gillespie tops the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game and is averaging 5.4 assists. Against Baylor, he poured in 27 points and dished out six assists.

But just because the Wildcats have had the Quakers' number through the years does not guarantee they will cover the Villanova vs. Penn spread on Wednesday as part of the Philadelphia Big 5.

That's because Penn has played well this season and won three of its last four games. Offensively, Penn is led by freshman guard Jordan Dingle, who is averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Dingle has registered back-to-back 20-point games, including 27 at Arizona and 21 last Sunday at Long Beach State. He also had back-to-back 20-point games to start the season, scoring 24 in the opener at Alabama and 22 at Rice.

So who wins Penn vs. Villanova? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Penn vs. Villanova spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks, and find out.