Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Villanova

Current Records: Pennsylvania 5-6; Villanova 3-5

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Pennsylvania Quakers will be on the road. They will take on the Villanova Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. UPenn has some work to do to even out the 1-5 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

The Quakers lost a heartbreaker to the La Salle Explorers when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. UPenn fell just short of La Salle by a score of 84-81. Forward Nick Spinoso had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with and seven turnovers.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Villanova and the Oklahoma Sooners clashed this past Saturday, but Villanova ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. It was another big night for the Wildcats' guard Caleb Daniels, who had 22 points.

The Quakers are now 5-6 while Villanova sits at 3-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UPenn is stumbling into the game with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.1 on average. To make matters even worse for UPenn, Villanova comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Villanova have won five out of their last six games against Pennsylvania.