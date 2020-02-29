Villanova vs. Providence: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Villanova vs. Providence basketball game
Who's Playing
Providence @ Villanova
Current Records: Providence 16-12; Villanova 22-6
What to Know
The Providence Friars haven't won a game against the #12 Villanova Wildcats since Feb. 14 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Providence and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Wells Fargo Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
The Friars didn't have too much trouble with the Marquette Golden Eagles at home on Saturday as they won 84-72. Providence guard Luwane Pipkins looked sharp as he had 24 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Villanova and the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wildcats wrapped it up with a 71-60 win at home. It was another big night for Villanova's forward Saddiq Bey, who had 23 points.
Providence is now 16-12 while Villanova sits at 22-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Providence ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.4 on average. But the Wildcats come into the contest boasting the 17th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.8. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.50
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
Series History
Villanova have won ten out of their last 12 games against Providence.
- Jan 25, 2020 - Villanova 64 vs. Providence 60
- Mar 14, 2019 - Villanova 73 vs. Providence 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Villanova 85 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Villanova 65 vs. Providence 59
- Mar 10, 2018 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 66
- Feb 14, 2018 - Providence 76 vs. Villanova 71
- Jan 23, 2018 - Villanova 89 vs. Providence 69
- Feb 01, 2017 - Villanova 66 vs. Providence 57
- Jan 21, 2017 - Villanova 78 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Providence 60
- Jan 24, 2016 - Providence 82 vs. Villanova 76
