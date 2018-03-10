Villanova vs. Providence odds: Big East tournament championship game picks from model on 7-1 roll

The Big East title game tips off Saturday between Villanova and Providence at 6:30 p.m. ET. The fifth-seeded Friars upset Xavier in overtime in one semifinal, 75-72, while the Wildcats routed Butler, 87-68, in the other. Villanova opened as a 12.5-point favorite and now is laying 13.5.

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, opened at 149.5, but has dropped to 147.



The Friars' best chance to cover the spread -- and win outright -- will mean shutting down the Wildcats' perimeter game. Collectively, Villanova shoots 40 percent from three-point range and leading scorers Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges are both knocking down more than 41 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.



The Wildcats can cover the spread by doubling Providence big man Rodney Bullock, who leads the team in scoring at 14.2 points a game. Bullock came up huge in the second half against Xavier, netting 17 in the upset win. He'll need another monster game if the Friars have any prayer of winning.



