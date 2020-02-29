Villanova vs. Providence odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions by model on 66-40 run

Providence looks for a big win to improve its 2020 NCAA Tournament chances when the Friars visit Philadelphia to take on No. 12 Villanova Wildcats in a Big East contest on Saturday. The Friars (16-12) have won three in a row, including a big 84-72 victory against then-No. 19 Marquette on Saturday, and they are in the mix for an at-large bid. The Wildcats (22-6) are still competing for the regular-season conference title, sitting a game behind Seton Hall at 11-4 after winning five straight, including a 71-60 victory against St. John's on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for noon ET at Well Fargo Center. The Wildcats are seven-point favorites in the latest Providence vs. Villanova odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 137.

Providence vs. Villanova spread: Wildcats -7

Providence vs. Villanova over-under: 137

Providence vs. Villanova money line: Wildcats -329, Friars +254

NOVA: G Justin Moore is averaging 17 points over the last three contests.

PROV: G Luwane Pipkins is averaging 17.6 points over the past three games.

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova is 8-6-1 against the spread in conference games this season, and senior forward Saddiq Bey has been a handful all season. The 6-foot-8 sophomore is the team's top scorer at 16.1 points and also chips in 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Bey also shoots 46.5 percent from 3-point range, making 73 of 157 tries. The status of junior guard Collin Gillespie, who scores 15.5 and leads the team in assists at 4.6, is unclear because of a thigh injury.

The Wildcats, who are 13-13-1 against the spread this season, also get big contributions from freshmen Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore. Moore scores 11.2 points, and Robinson-Earl gets 10.5 and pulls down 9.3 rebounds, and each averages 1.9 assists.

Why Providence can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Villanova vs. Providence spread. Providence has covered the spread in three straight games, and versatile guard Alpha DIallo is a headache for opposing teams. The 6-foot-7 senior scores 14 points a game, pulls down eight rebounds and also plays tough defense, blocking a shot a game and getting a team-high 1.7 steals.

The Friars get 8.4 steals per contest, with sophomore guard David Duke getting 1.4 and senior guards Luwane Pipkins and Maliek White adding 1.1 apiece. The Friars are 9-6 against the spread this season after a victory, and Duke (12) and Pipkins (9.8) are among the six players who average at least seven points.

