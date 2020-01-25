Villanova vs. Providence odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 25 predictions from model on 6-2 run

The Wildcats will try to keep rolling when No. 9 Villanova visits the Providence Friars on Saturday for a Big East showdown. The Wildcats have won five in a row to improve to 15-3 and they have beaten three ranked teams. The Friars have lost two in a row to ranked conference foes and sit at 11-9. Villanova has a strong core of starters, with five players averaging double figures in scoring, led by sophomore forward Saddiq Bey. The Friars are led by multi-talented senior guard Alpha Diallo.

Villanova vs. Providence spread: Wildcats -1.5

Villanova vs. Providence over-under: 136.5

Villanova vs. Providence money line: Wildcats -129, Friars +111

VILL: The Wildcats are fifth in the nation in free-throw percentage at 79 percent.

PROV: The Friars shoot 36.6 percent on 3-pointers at home (27.8 on the road).

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova has a strong nucleus, and the Wildcats face a Friars team that is 0-5 against the spread in their last five as an underdog. Bey scores 15 points per game, and junior guard Collin Gillespie is right behind at 14.9. Gillespie also averages 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals and makes 36.6 percent from 3-point range. Bey averages 5.1 rebounds and makes 46.4 percent of shots from long range.

Providence also is 1-8 against the spread in its last nine after a loss, and Nova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scores 10.8 points and hits the boards hard. He pulls down 9.8 rebounds per game, with 7.1 on the defensive end. Forward Jermaine Samuels averages more than five rebounds and chips in 11.1 points and 1.1 steals. The Wildcats average 15.4 assists per game.

Why Providence can cover

But the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Villanova vs. Providence spread. The home team is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings, and Diallo is extremely versatile. The senior averages 14 points and 8.3 rebounds, and he also dishes out 2.6 assists. Sophomore guard David Duke runs the offense, averaging 3.8 assists and scoring 12.8 points. Nate Watson, Luwane Pipkins and Maliek White each average more than eight points.

The Friars score just 71.4 points per game, but they are strong on defense, and they face a Wildcats team that has covered the spread just once in its last eight games as a road favorite. Providence gets 9.2 steals per game, led by Diallo (1.9) and Duke (1.4) as five players average at least one per game. The Friars also force 16.2 turnovers per game.

