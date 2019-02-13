Villanova vs. Providence odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 99-67 run

The Villanova Wildcats seek a season sweep of gritty Big East rival Providence when they meet for a second time Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Finneran Pavilion. The No. 13-ranked Wildcats look to rebound from their first conference loss of the season after their furious rally came up short in a 66-65 loss at Marquette on Saturday. The Friars seek their first two-game winning streak in more than two weeks following a 70-56 upset Saturday of St. John's in one of their better performances of the season. The Wildcats are 10.5-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 135 in the latest Villanova vs. Providence odds. Before you lock in your Villanova vs. Providence picks, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Despite losing four starters to the NBA draft, Villanova has been bolstered by the experience and poise of Final Four holdovers Phil Booth and Eric Paschall. Booth, who scored 20 as a freshman in the national title game against North Carolina, is averaging 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Paschall is putting up 17.3 points and 6.3 boards per contest.

The Wildcats also have relied on their signature man-to-man defense that is noted for switching every screen. They have allowed opponents just 63.2 points per game over their past five while holding them to 43.2 percent shooting. In the first meeting with Providence, the Friars were limited to 34.5 percent from the field.

Villanova is 14-5 against the spread coming off a straight-up loss, but there's no guarantee the Wildcats will cover Wednesday against a Providence club that has been a consistent thorn.

The Friars have covered on five of their past six trips to Villanova and fought to the wire before coming up short in the first meeting. They rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half to make it a two-possession game in the final minute, but missed their last two shots.

