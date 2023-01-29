A pair of teams that have been on a roll of late meet in a key Big East battle on Sunday when the 23rd-ranked Providence Friars take on the Villanova Wildcats. The Friars (16-5, 8-2 Big East), who have won two in a row, are 11-2 in their past 13 games and are 4-3 on the road. The Wildcats (10-10, 4-5), who have also won two in a row, are 8-5 in their past 13 games. Villanova has won eight of 10 against Providence, including two in a row.

Tip-off from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, is set for noon ET. Villanova leads the all-time series 70-41, including a 12-2 edge in neutral-site games. The Friars are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Providence vs. Villanova odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 138.5. Before making any Villanova vs. Providence picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Providence vs. Villanova spread: Providence -1.5

Providence vs. Villanova over/under: 138.5 points

PROV: The Friars are 11-2 against the spread in their last 13 games overall

VILL: The Under is 12-4 in the Wildcats' last 16 games following an ATS win

Why Providence can cover



The Friars have four players averaging double-figure scoring, led by sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins. He has scored in double digits in 19 of 21 games, including 16 points in the 79-58 win over Butler on Wednesday. He registered his eighth double-double of the year on Jan. 21 against DePaul with 20 points and 11 rebounds. His most dominant performance was a 29-point, 23-rebound effort in a 103-98 double-overtime win over Marquette on Dec. 20. For the season, he is averaging 16.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Sophomore guard Devin Carter has also put up solid numbers this season. He is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks. He is coming off a 10-point and 10-rebound performance against Butler, his second double-double of the season. He has scored 20 or more points three times, including 22 points at DePaul on Jan. 1 in a 74-59 win.

Why Villanova can cover

Senior guard Caleb Daniels is averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is nearly automatic at the free-throw line, connecting on 83.5% of his foul shots, and he has led the Wildcats in scoring 10 times and in assists 11 times this season. He has registered one double-double and has scored in double digits 11 times, including 20 or more points seven times.

Junior forward Eric Dixon is also a force, averaging 15.8 points, a team-high 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He has scored 10 or more points in 19 of 20 games, and has posted three double-doubles. Dixon scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 75-65 loss at DePaul on Jan. 10. He just missed a double-double when he scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 73-71 loss at Michigan State on Nov. 18.

