Villanova vs. Radford: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
Radford cruised in its First Four game against LIU Brooklyn. The Highlanders meet one of the tourney favorites on Thursday
Villanova finally broke through under Jay Wright in 2016 when it won the national title and defeated mighty North Carolina at the buzzer. Now that success has become the norm, the No. 1 seed Wildcats are looking to win the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons. The road to the Final Four in San Antonio begins on Thursday afternoon as the top-seeded Wildcats meet No. 16 seed Radford, which defeated LIU Brooklyn on Tuesday evening in the First Four. Here's how to watch the game and a bit of info on both teams.
[Preview: No. 1 seed Villanova faces First Four winner Radford]
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 1 seed Villanova
The Wildcats again are one of the best teams in the country, thanks to the rock-steady play of junior point guard Jalen Brunson -- who is an All-American talent -- and junior small forward Mikal Bridges, who is climbing up draft boards. Their offense is particularly lethal, thanks to a glut of 3-point shooters.
About No. 16 seed Radford
Radford is the perfect example of a team that got hot at the right time. The Highlanders won their final seven games of the season -- including a buzzer-beater over Liberty -- to send them to their first Big Dance since 2009. Freshman guard Carlik Jones, the team's second leading scorer, is the X-factor for a team that is surging straight into the NCAA Tournament.
Viewing Information
- Location: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Dates: Thursday, March 15 at 6:50 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Live updates from Day One of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
-
Creighton vs. Kansas State odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas State vs. Creighton game 10,000 time...
-
Obama congratulates Loyola-Chicago
Obama went with a homer pick in his March Madness bracket that worked out
-
Wichita State vs. Marshall odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Marshall vs. Wichita State game 10,000 time...
-
Tom Crean finalizing deal with Georgia
Thad Matta turned Georgia down, but another former Big Ten Coach of the Year is taking the...
-
Chris Holtmann calls out media after win
South Dakota State was a popular pick to upset Ohio State in the first round
-
March Madness results, tip times
March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here