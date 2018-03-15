Villanova vs. Radford: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

Villanova finally broke through under Jay Wright in 2016 when it won the national title and defeated mighty North Carolina at the buzzer. Now that success has become the norm, the No. 1 seed Wildcats are looking to win the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons. The road to the Final Four in San Antonio begins on Thursday afternoon as the top-seeded Wildcats meet No. 16 seed Radford, which defeated LIU Brooklyn on Tuesday evening in the First Four. Here's how to watch the game and a bit of info on both teams.

[Preview: No. 1 seed Villanova faces First Four winner Radford]

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket

About No. 1 seed Villanova



The Wildcats again are one of the best teams in the country, thanks to the rock-steady play of junior point guard Jalen Brunson -- who is an All-American talent -- and junior small forward Mikal Bridges, who is climbing up draft boards. Their offense is particularly lethal, thanks to a glut of 3-point shooters.

About No. 16 seed Radford



Radford is the perfect example of a team that got hot at the right time. The Highlanders won their final seven games of the season -- including a buzzer-beater over Liberty -- to send them to their first Big Dance since 2009. Freshman guard Carlik Jones, the team's second leading scorer, is the X-factor for a team that is surging straight into the NCAA Tournament.

Viewing Information

Location : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Dates : Thursday, March 15 at 6:50 p.m. ET



: Thursday, March 15 at 6:50 p.m. ET TV : TNT



: TNT Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.



Live updates from Day One of the NCAA Tournament

Embrace the madness!