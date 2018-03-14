Villanova vs. Radford: NCAA Tournament 2018 watch online, live stream, TV, time, date
The No. 1 seed Wildcats face a red-hot Radford team that cruised in its First Four game against LIU Brooklyn
No. 1 seed Villanova finally broke through under Jay Wright in 2016 when it won the national title and defeated mighty North Carolina at the buzzer. Now that success has become routine for the Wildcats, who are looking to win in the NCAA Tournament for a fifth consecutive season.
The road to achieving such a feat will begin on Thursday as the No. 1 seed Wildcats face No. 16 seed Radford, which defeated LIU Brooklyn on Tuesday evening in the First Four.
[Preview: No. 1 seed Villanova faces First Four winner Radford]
About No. 1 seed Villanova
The Wildcats again are one of the best teams in the country, thanks to the rock-steady play of junior point guard Jalen Brunson -- who is an All-American talent -- and junior small forward Mikal Bridges, who is climbing up draft boards. Their offense is particularly lethal, thanks to a glut of 3-point shooters.
About No. 16 seed Radford
Radford is the perfect example of a team that got hot at the right time. The Highlanders won their final seven games of the season -- including a buzzer-beater over Liberty -- to send them to their first Big Dance since 2009. Freshman guard Carlik Jones, the team's second leading scorer, is the X-factor for a team that is surging straight into the NCAA Tournament.
Viewing Information
- Location: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Dates: Thursday, March 15 at 6:50 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
