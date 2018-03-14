Villanova vs. Radford: NCAA Tournament 2018 watch online, live stream, TV, time, date

The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.

No. 1 seed Villanova finally broke through under Jay Wright in 2016 when it won the national title and defeated mighty North Carolina at the buzzer. Now that success has become routine for the Wildcats, who are looking to win in the NCAA Tournament for a fifth consecutive season.

The road to achieving such a feat will begin on Thursday as the No. 1 seed Wildcats face No. 16 seed Radford, which defeated LIU Brooklyn on Tuesday evening in the First Four.

[Preview: No. 1 seed Villanova faces First Four winner Radford]

Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket

About No. 1 seed Villanova



The Wildcats again are one of the best teams in the country, thanks to the rock-steady play of junior point guard Jalen Brunson -- who is an All-American talent -- and junior small forward Mikal Bridges, who is climbing up draft boards. Their offense is particularly lethal, thanks to a glut of 3-point shooters.

About No. 16 seed Radford



Radford is the perfect example of a team that got hot at the right time. The Highlanders won their final seven games of the season -- including a buzzer-beater over Liberty -- to send them to their first Big Dance since 2009. Freshman guard Carlik Jones, the team's second leading scorer, is the X-factor for a team that is surging straight into the NCAA Tournament.

Viewing Information