No. 18 Villanova (6-1) will play its first game since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis when it hosts Saint Joseph's (4-2) on Wednesday night. The Wildcats beat Texas Tech, No. 14 North Carolina and Memphis to win the title in the Bahamas. Saint Joseph's snapped a two-game losing streak with a 64-55 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday, despite getting outscored by three points in the second half. This annual Philadelphia-based matchup is known as the "Holy War," with the schools being separated by less than eight miles.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's spread: Villanova -12.5

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's over/under: 141.5 points

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's money line: Villanova -1077, Saint Joseph's +675

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova impressed the college basketball world with its title at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, beating Texas Tech, North Carolina and Memphis. The Wildcats led the Tigers by as many as 35 points in the championship game, and Eric Dixon was named the tournament's MVP. Dixon averaged 21.6 points and 8.0 rebounds during that three-game stretch.

Justin Moore, who scored 11 points in the championship game, joined Dixon on the all-tournament team. The Wildcats have dominated this rivalry, going unbeaten against the Hawks since 2011 in the annual matchup. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they are 7-1 in their last eight home games.

Why Saint Joseph's can cover

Saint Joseph's has already put together one quality performance against a ranked team, taking Kentucky to overtime earlier this month. The Hawks are coming off a 64-55 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday, led by 16 points from Cameron Brown. Erik Reynolds II and Rasheer Fleming both joined Brown in double digits in that victory, as they scored 12 points a piece.

The Hawks love to shoot 3-pointers, which allows them to overcome some of their other deficiencies against high-level teams. They are shooting 34% from beyond the arc and have already knocked down 66 triples this season while holding opponents to 47 made 3-pointers. Saint Joseph's has covered the spread in eight of its last 10 games dating back to last season, while Villanova has only covered twice in its last seven games against Atlantic 10 teams. See which team to pick here.

